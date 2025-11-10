Google Preferred
  Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra hospitalised? Family shares health update

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 20:45 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 21:01 IST
Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who is one of the legendary icons in Hindi cinema, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital. Read to know more details. 

Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra is one of Bollywood's most recognisable faces. He is best known for portraying villainous characters in Hindi cinema during the 1960s through the 1990s. The actor, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. Let's delve into know more details.

Health update of Prem Chopra

According to an India Today report, Prem Chopra has been reportedly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in

Mumbai. His son-in-law Vikas Bhalla said, “It's all age-related and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about.”

As per the report of IANS, doctor Jalil Parker has stated, "Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under the care of his family cardiologist, Dr Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart condition and has also developed a viral and lung infection, for which I am part of the treating team. He is not in the ICU; he is in a regular ward and is not in a critical condition.”

All about Prem Chopra

Born in Lahore, Punjab Province, British India (now in Pakistan), and raised in Shimla after the Partition of India, Chopra initially worked in journalism and appeared in Punjabi films before transitioning to Hindi cinema.

Over the years, Prem Chopra collaborated with many leading actors. As Hindi cinema evolved, he successfully transitioned from villainous to character and comic roles, continuing to appear in films and television well into the 21st century.

His breakthrough role came with Shaheed (1965), followed by acclaimed performances in films such as Upkar (1967), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), and Kranti (1981). His famous dialogue “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra” from Bobby became one of the most memorable lines in Hindi film history. Chopra authored the autobiography Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra (2014), written by his daughter Rakita Nanda, and has been active in philanthropic and cultural activities.

About the Author

