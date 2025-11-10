/Is Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra on ventilator support? Here's what we know

Reports of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for health reasons are doing the rounds. There are also rumours of him being on ventilator support, which are also doing the rounds on the internet. As his health is said to be fragile, reports of his health have been updated.

Health update of Dharmendra

Dharmendra was shifted to the ICU on a ventilator in Breach Candy Hospital last week. He has been in the ICU for the past several days. However, his condition worsened this morning, which has led to increased visits from some family members.

Dharmendra is currently responding to treatment. In the latest development, as reported by WION's Disha Shah, his team has said that while the actor is indeed in the hospital, he is getting better. They requested privacy at this time. “He’s under observation, but there’s nothing to worry about."

Earlier, there were reports that the 89-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a routine checkup. As per sources, there is no cause for worry. As for further details mentioned by the source, given his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is for that only.

What's Dharmendra's next film?

As Dharmendra is approaching his 90th birthday on December 8, the veteran star continues to remain active in cinema. He is slated to appear in Sriram Raghavan's film Ikkis. It will star Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The makers had recently released the trailer of the film and have received praise from the audience.