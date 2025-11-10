/Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash: Why were cops called at Jeff Bezos’s $165M Beverly Hills mansion?

Kris Jenner, one of the most popular internet personalities, recently celebrated her 70th birthday, and fans can't stop talking about it. Known for her drama and glam, the star-studded party was hosted at Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion. The birthday bash saw many of Hollywood’s biggest names, but what caught the attention of the netizens was the arrival of police at the venue, not just once but twice.

Star-studded party

The celebration on November 8 featured A-listers including Mariah Carey, Adele, Bruno Mars, Tyler Perry, Paris Hilton, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

Kris turned 70 on November 5, and her six children: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kylie, and Kendall, along with event planner Mindy Weiss, surprised her with a James Bond-themed night. Guests were spotted dressed in glamorous tuxedos and gowns. The party also featured a special live performance by Bruno Mars, reportedly making the crowd go crazy.

Why were the police called?

As per a TMZ report, initially, the police arrived late at night after the neighbors in Beverly Hills filed several noise complaints. They came and issued a warning; however, the music and cheers continued as Bruno Mars performed live.

Later, the officers returned again after hearing that huge fake hedges were used as barricades on the street for the privacy of the arriving celebrity guests. Reportedly, it was placed without permission until the party wrapped up.

According to the Daily Mail, the Beverly Hills area has strict residential noise rules, particularly after 10 PM, leading to the situation.

About the celebration

However, the police visits could not dim the lights of the party. Reportedly, Kris had “the best night” of her life. "It was everything you’d expect-over-the-top, glamorous, full of love," an insider told People.