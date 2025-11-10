/Park Bom vs YG Entertainment: K-pop idol rejects agency's claim about her health issues

Renowned K-pop idol Park Bom, also a member of the South Korean girl group 2NE1, became one of the most popular girl groups worldwide. The singer is now grabbing attention worldwide, as she is currently at loggerheads with her agency, YG Entertainment. But what exactly went wrong? Read to know more details.

Why did Park Bom reject YG Entertainment's claims about her health?

Park Bom shared a message on her social media profile stating, "Park Bom, I've always been completely fine. Don't worry, everyone." This statement comes in after the agency had reportedly issued a statement mentioning that she was in a state of emotional instability requiring urgent treatment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the controversy surrounding Park Bom and YG Entertainment?

According to reports, at the last moment, Park Bom had revealed a legal complaint against Yang Hyun Suk via social media, stating, "The earnings that should have been rightfully paid were withheld for a long period, so I demand a thorough investigation and legal action."

Trending Stories

She later shared a note saying, "They said they made my appearance look like XX. Just to tease me. Come to think of it, YG short, I went on my stage looking like an ordinary person. So far, I've received 4,231 commercial film offers, but they were all given to someone else. Of the 61 that came in under my name this time, all were also given away."

In response, D-Nation Entertainment, Park Bom's agency, stated, "All settlements related to Park Bom's 2NE1 activities have already been completed, and the complaint uploaded to social media was never actually filed." They further explained, "Currently, Park Bom is emotionally very unstable and is having difficulty communicating, so treatment and rest for her recovery are urgently needed. We will do our utmost to help the artist recover her health as soon as possible and return in better condition. We ask for your warm support."

All about Park Bom

Park began her musical career in 2006 under YG Entertainment, featuring on singles released by label-mates Big Bang, Lexy, and Masta Wu. In 2009, she made her debut as the main vocalist of 2NE1.

Under YG Entertainment, Park released two solo singles, "You and I" (2009) and "Don't Cry" (2011), which reached number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, the national music chart of South Korea. She was awarded Best Digital Single at the 2010 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Following 2NE1's disbandment in 2016, Park left her group's agency, YG Entertainment, in November 2016. In July 2018, she signed with D-Nation Entertainment and released her comeback single,