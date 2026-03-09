/Vishal Dadlani reacts to Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'I am on his side'

Arijit Singh shook the whole music industry by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Since then, many singers and other celebrities have shared their thoughts on his decision. Recently, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani reacted to the news and said he fully supports his choice.

Vishal Dadlani reacts to Arijit Singh's retirement

During his appearance on the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, Dadlani praised Singh's talent and suggested that he should follow what makes him happy. "Do what makes you happy, man. He has put out some kind of explanation on it. Jo bhi hain, tere dil ka hain, tu kar," he said. "Music is an ocean that exists with or without any of us. So cheers! The guy, musically speaking, is a genius. There is no question. Explore, that is what life is for."

Dadlani further added that artists often reach a point in their careers when they want to express themselves in new ways, and Singh’s decision should be respected. "Guessing is not my game. As far as I am concerned, I am on his side," he added. “Whatever he wants to do is fine. I love that guy. He is a good guy. Genuine good human being. Good heart, good mind, great music! Do whatever you want.”

Arijit Singh steps away from playback singing

Arijit Singh, who has lent his voice to several hit songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this year. "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off," he wrote on Instagram. "It was a wonderful journey."