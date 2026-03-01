/Raina: Arijit Singh returns with new track after announcing playback retirement; collaborates with Sheykhar Ravjiani

Over a month ago, Arijit Singh shocked the whole music industry by announcing his retirement from playback singing, sending a wave of heartbreak across the country. But now he has surprised everyone with an independent release that marks his comeback in his musical journey with a soulful track titled Raina.

Earlier this year, Singh shared on social media that he would no longer take up new film assignments but would continue to make independent music, starting a new chapter.

About Raina

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Raina features music composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani, vocals by Arijit Singh, and lyrics by Priya Saraiya, and the song explores themes of love, longing, and nighttime introspection. Released on February 27, it has garnered a lot of praise from fans.

Fans reactions

As soon as the song came out, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. Several listeners have called him the defining voice of his generation. One fan said, "Couldn’t resist messaging again as I’m already completely obsessed with this song! It gave me the happiest tears and absolute goosebumps." Another said, "If this is how retirement sounds. Forever grateful for the decision." "When the composition is layered and meaningful, his artistry truly stands apart. Bollywood lost pure gem," another comment read. "When Arijit Singh sings, it doesn’t feel like a song… it feels like a memory you forgot you had. Raina just dropped and it’s already living rent-free in my heart," said another listener.

Arijit Singh on the new phase of his career

On January 27, Singh shared that to focus on independent music, he will no longer accept new playback singing assignments. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”