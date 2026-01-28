/Arijit Singh’s first marriage: Here's what we know about his ex wife Ruprekha Banerjee and their divorce

Arijit Singh, one of India's most sensational and beloved playback singers, has always allowed his music to speak for him. On January 27, the singer announced his retirement from playback singing. The announcement sent shockwaves through the music industry, as well as among his fans, with some calling it the “end of an era.” While he is quitting playback singing, he is not giving up music completely. The singer has, for all these years, managed to keep his personal life private.

His retirement announcement on Tuesday brought back interest for his fans in his first marriage to singer Ruprekha Banerjee and their subsequent divorce.

Arijit Singh's first wife and divorce

Arijit Singh’s first wife was Ruprekha Banerjee. Both first crossed paths on the reality show Fame Gurukul, which brought Arijit into the limelight. In 2013, Arijit Singh and Ruprekha Banerjee tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. But their marriage was short-lived, and the couple parted ways within a year. The singer has rarely mentioned his first marriage.

Childhood friendship turned into marriage

Following the divorce from his first wife, Arijit Singh married his childhood friend, Koel Roy, on January 21, 2014. Both were married in an intimate ceremony at the Tripathi Temple, located in West Bengal. Singh and Koel now have a happy family with two sons, Ali and Jul, as well as a daughter from Koel's previous marriage.

Fans' reaction to the break announcement

Arijit Singh's retirement announcement on social media led to fans expressing sadness in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Downfall of music industry start from here ." Another Arijit Singh fan jotted, "This wasn’t on our 2026 calendar."