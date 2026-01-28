/Orry breaks silence on feud with Sara Ali Khan, says Amrita Singh put him through 'trauma'

Friends to frenemies! Once friends, actress Sara Ali Khan and influencer Orry are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. Their ongoing fallout has become a topic of online chatter.



Orry, the social media influencer and Bollywood’s favourite party insider, spoke out about his current feud with Sara Ali Khan and her mother, actress Amrita Singh. The three were known to be friends, so what went wrong in their relationship?

Orry breaks silence on feud with Amrita Singh

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Orry broke the silence on the fallout between him and Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita. He said that he can think of letting bygones be bygones if Sara and Ibrahim's mother, Amrita Singh, apologises to him.

“If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future,” said Orry.

The social media personality also opened up about unfollowing Sara. He said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years." He added, “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don't think I can do that anymore.”

What happened between Sara Ali Khan and Orry

The whole nation knows how often Orry puts up a new reel on his social media. In one reel, Orry was seen wearing a blue mesh top with a printed bra outline. When a user asked, "What exactly is that bra holding together?" Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan's hits".

This was when the rift between Orry and Sara became public knowledge.

When he was asked to explain his comment, Orry said, “I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke, taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it. The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time. Her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies. People make fun of me being jobless all the time. It’s not that deep.”

Orry and his '3 worst names' titled viral reel

The feud between Orry, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and their mother, Amrita Singh, started when the Influencer shared a viral meme on Instagram and named Sara in it. The video asked users to list "three worst names", and Orry named Palak, Sara, and Amrita in the list, which led the siblings to unfollow Orry on Instagram.

For the unversed, actress Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan.