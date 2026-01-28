Elijah Wood birthday special: From The Lord of the Rings to Sin City- Actor's 7 best performances to watch on OTT

Elijah Wood turned 45 on 28 Jan. The actor has proved his talent in numerous critically acclaimed movies. From The Lord of the Rings to I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, and many others. Take a look.
Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer. The actor garnered immense popularity for his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, Sin City, and many more. Wood established himself as one of the most popular artists in Hollywood through his charm and prolific performances. Here, take a look at seven of the best projects Wood appeared in and received positive responses from the critics.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Elijah Wood portrayed the hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003). It follows the quest of hobbit Frodo Baggins to destroy the One Ring, an artefact of immense evil created by the Dark Lord Sauron to conquer Middle-earth.
Elijah Wood portrays Kevin, a terrifying, silent serial killer who becomes the victim of the murderer Marv (Mickey Rourke), who seeks vengeance for the murder of Goldie, a prostitute who treated him kindly.
The movie follows Jim Carrey as Joel Barish and Kate Winslet as Clementine, who broke up and decide to erase each other from their memories. Elijah Wood plays Patrick Wertz, Lacuna's technician, who impresses Clementine with intimate information he grasped from client Joel's memory-erasure session.
Elijah Wood depicts Mikey Carver in the American drama film directed by Ang Lee. It focuses on the Ben Hood (Kevin Kline) and Janey Carver (Sigourney Weaver) families in Connecticut, who navigate alcoholism, infidelity, and drug abuse during a severe ice storm over Thanksgiving weekend.
Where to watch: YouTube
The 2012 horror-thriller stars Elijah Wood as Frank Zito, a deeply disturbed owner of a mannequin restoration shop situated in Los Angeles. Haunted by traumatic memories of his mother’s absurd and abusive behaviour, Frank develops a compulsion to stalk and kill women.
Where to watch: Netflix
Elijah Wood plays Tony in the dark comedy thriller. It revolves around Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a depressed nurse whose life is changed after being robbed, and she eventually abandons her shy nature and plans to seek justice along with her neighbor Tony.
In the horror comedy Wood, Norval, a privileged yet fragile man-child, travels to a remote cabin to reunite with his separated alcoholic father, whom he hasn't seen in 30 years. However, the reunion soon turned dark when he discovered a criminal was holding his real father captive in the house.