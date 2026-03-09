/Lathi charge, escalator damaged: Jr NTR mobbed at Bengaluru hospital | Watch

Jr NTR was mobbed by a crowd of fans on Sunday, when the Devara actor visited KIMS Super Speciality Hospital for the inauguration of a new facility. He had reportedly travelled to Bengaluru on March 8 for the event, but it turned into chaos within no time.

Several viral videos on social media showcase how his arrival attracted a massive crowd of audience who were eager to catch a glimpse of the star.

Chaos inside the hospital

According to reports, as soon as Jr NTR arrived, hundreds of fans gathered inside and outside the hospital complex. The widely circulated videos show people cheering, shouting slogans, and pushing toward the entrance to get closer to him.

Soon after, the situation got out of hand as a large number of fans rushed into the building. Amid the chaos, an escalator inside the hospital lobby was also damaged, and security personnel struggled to manage the crowd.

Lathi charge

The surging crowd forced authorities to shut off access to that area, and police present at the venue reportedly carried out a mild lathi charge to restore control. As per reports, Jr NTR was somehow safely escorted into the building for the inauguration programme to proceed.

Fans reactions

Several videos of the incident went viral, and netizens raised concerns about safety at public events. Many also questioned the event’s planning and crowd management, as hospitals are sensitive spaces. One user wrote on X, "This is the reason NTR always avoid public events - but i don't know why he came to open Hospital." Another said, "Why do such incidents mostly happen in the South? The level of fan frenzy is worrying. We’ve seen it at Vijay’s event in TN, Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, the RCB rally in Bangalore, and now this." "Zero civic sense. They forgot that they were in the hospital. The white shirt guy is literally placing all his weight on the side support belt of escalator," read the third comment.

