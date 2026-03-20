/India’s 8 richest fashion designers: Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anamika Khanna and others

Anamika Khanna is celebrated for introducing traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern, western silhouettes, alongside creating the signature dhoti saree and cape sets. So far, she has dressed many public figures in her creations, from Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Deverakonda to Shakira and Rihanna. Reportedly, she has made her place in the list of richest Indian designers with an estimated net worth of Rs 210 crores.