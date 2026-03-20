/India’s 8 richest fashion designers: Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anamika Khanna and others

India’s fashion designers have built powerful images through their creativity, unique skills, and global mass appeal. Designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anamika Khanna, and others have shaped modern Indian fashion.
From Manish Malhotra to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, these Indian talents have built global fashion empires, showcasing their unique styles and strong fashion influence not only in India but also on international platforms.
Manish Malhotra is one of the most popular and renowned Indian fashion designers, couturiers, and entrepreneurs. He has cemented his status for redefining Bollywood fashion over a 30-year career, sparking his magic in bridal wear, signature sequin sarees, and traditional Indian craftsmanship. Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 2,500 crore.
Spreading charm through the designer's traditional Indian textiles, handlooms, and bridal couture, Sabyasachi Mukherjee has made his signature style, featuring vintage charm, heavy use of Indian handlooms, regional embroidery like zardozi, gotapatti, and kantha, and opulent styling. Reportedly, India's most famous fashion designer has an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore.
Anamika Khanna is celebrated for introducing traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern, western silhouettes, alongside creating the signature dhoti saree and cape sets. So far, she has dressed many public figures in her creations, from Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Deverakonda to Shakira and Rihanna. Reportedly, she has made her place in the list of richest Indian designers with an estimated net worth of Rs 210 crores.
Gaurav Gupta is a renowned Indian fashion designer who gained popularity through his avant-garde, sculptural silhouettes that blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with surrealist designs. He recently draped Sinner's actress Li Jun Li in his couture at the Oscars 2026 and Karan Aujla at his India tour. He has previously dressed international and Indian celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Deepika Padukone in dramatic attire. There is no such data for Gupta's net worth.
Anita Dongre is an Indian fashion designer and entrepreneur who made her presence in the field with her signature bridal couture, luxury fashion, and empowering rural women artisans. Dongre has made it to the list of richest Indian designers with an alleged net worth of approximately Rs 91 crore.
Tarun Tahiliani is one of the pioneering Indian fashion designers known for merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring. He specialises in luxurious bridal couture and draped garments. Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 42 crore.
Ritu Kumar is an Indian fashion designer known for reviving traditional Indian craftsmanship, hand-block printing, and embroidery techniques. While establishing a global brand known for its luxurious, timeless bridal and formal wear, bridging traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary designs, Kumar has collected a reported net worth of Rs 123 crore.
Mastering modern aesthetics, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla made their name as iconic Indian couturiers. Together, they have revived traditional techniques like Chikankari and Zardozi, pioneering luxury Indian fashion and bridal wear. Reportedly, they have collected an estimated joint net worth of Rs 210 crores.