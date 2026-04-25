2PM’s Ok Taecyeon ties the knot with longtime partner in Seoul

South Korean rapper and singer Ok Taecyeon, of boy band 2PM, best known for his antagonist role in the show Vincenzo, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in Seoul after a 10-year romance. In addition, the marriage even led to the reunion of 2PM.

Taecyeon says I do after 10 year of relationship with partner

As per reports, the wedding took place at the Shilla Hotel in central Seoul. All the members of 2PM attended the wedding and performed a congratulatory song. Band Hwang Chan Sung served as the master of ceremonies. Ok Taecyeon is the second member to get married after Hwang.

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Fans took to social media platforms to wish the newlywed couple. One X user shared the viral image of the couple at the venue and wrote in the caption, 'Wedding bells. Taecyeon being with the same person for 10 years and finally marrying her today is the ultimate standard. From 2PM heartthrob to the most devoted husband. Real-life K-drama male lead behaviour."

Another X user wrote, "Congratulations to Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend to getting married. I wish you guys nothing but happiness and love in your life."

"Ok Taecyeon is married: the first wedding photos have surfaced.Congrats", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, on November 1, 2025, Taecyeon had announced that he would be marrying his non-celebrity partner of ten years in the upcoming spring, and his agency later confirmed it. Earlier that year, in February, his agency denied rumours of his engagement to his partner following leaked photographs of Ok kneeling and presenting his partner with a ring, which were claimed to have been taken for a birthday celebration in 2024.

Who is Taecyeon?

Taecyeon is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, and entrepreneur. In 2008, he debuted as the rapper of the South Korean boy band 2 PM. In 2010, Ok debuted as an actor in the Korean drama Cinderella's Stepsister and has since starred in notable television series such as Dream High (2011), Let's Fight, Ghost (2016), Vincenzo (2021), and The First Night with the Duke (2025), as well as films such as Hansan: Rising Dragon (2022). As a solo artist, he has released one studio album in Japan titled Taecyeon Special: Winter Hitori.