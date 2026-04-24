/Watched Sold Out on You yet? 7 k-dramas of Kim Bum you shouldn't miss

South Korean actor Kim Bum, aka Kim Sang Bum, is known for his impressive range, evolving from flower boy roles to complex, dark and mature characters. Rising to stardom in Boys Over Flowers, he has consistently demonstrated depth in fantasy, thriller and medical dramas.
From Boys Over Flowers to Tale of the Nine Tailed, Kim Bum has showcased his versatility since his debut in 2006. He rose to fame in Boys Over Flowers in 2009 and successfully transitioned from "flower boy" roles to complex characters in Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020-2023), Law School (2021), and Ghost Doctor (2022).
Boys Over Flowers tells the story of Geum Jan Di, who gets a scholarship to the elite Shin Hwa High School. She is picked on by Gu Jun Pyo, one of the richest and most popular students, but soon Jun Pyo finds himself attracted to her. Kim Bum plays one of the key roles named So Yi Jung, one of the F4 members and a skilled potter. His family owns the country's biggest art museum. After losing his first love to his brother, he becomes a womaniser. He eventually changes his playboy ways when he realises that he likes Ga Eul, Jan Di's best friend.
The South Korean comedy show revolves around the Lee family, with three generations showcasing their lives full of joy and sorrow. Kim Bum plays the role of Kim Bum, Lee Min Ho's best friend, who desires to become a member of the family.
The romantic-comedy show follows the story of three thirtysomething career women who are on a quest to find their true love. Kim Bum plays one of the main characters named Ha Min Jae.
It tells the story of a brilliant surgeon's soul taking shelter, after suffering an accident, in an intelligent resident's body. While the two are poles apart, they agree to work together. Kim Bum portrays the character of Go Seung-tak, a 28-year-old, 1st-year thoracic surgery resident who is a "silver spoon" resident in the hospital, as his grandfather is the founder of the hospital and his mother is the current chairman of the foundation. He has excellent theoretical knowledge but is practically clumsy at work.
The fantasy romance show tells the story of Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans from supernatural threats while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love. He soon crosses paths with a woman bent on exposing him. Kim Bum plays the character of Lee Rang, a half-blood gumiho and Lee Yeon's younger brother, who seeks revenge on his brother by creating mischief. He intentionally causes harm to humans, which causes trouble to Yeon in turn. He hides his caring nature while harboring a deep grudge for his brother.
As a child, he was abandoned by his human mother in the Forest of the Hungry Ghosts. There, he was attacked by hungry ghosts but was saved by Yeon. He followed his brother to the mountain to start anew and lived happily. But when Ah-eum died, Yeon left Baekdudaegan and abdicated his status as the mountain spirit, leaving Rang alone on the mountain, thus causing the growing hatred for Lee Yeon.
The South Korean drama is set when a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law, which is to be put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.
It tells the story of Oh Soo, a gambler, who pretends to be the lost brother of Oh Young, a wealthy heiress who is blind, to steal her money. However, once he gets to know her, his intentions towards her change. Kim Bum plays the role of Park Jin Sung Soo's best friend and right-hand man. Loyal and hot-headed Jin Sung dreams of scraping up enough money to buy his father an organic cattle farm.
The romantic-comedy show tells the story of a workaholic home shopping host who heads to the countryside to get her show back on top, but a mysterious farmer shakes up her plans - and her heart. Kim Bum plays the role of Seo Eric, Executive Director of L'Étoile, a global skin care brand, and heir to the Desruets family. After years of traveling to avoid family succession conflicts, he takes a leadership role in the company. He seeks to reconnect with Ye-jin, whom he met in Korea three years ago, using a contract dispute with Gojeuneok Bio as a pretext to return to the country.