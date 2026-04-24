/Watched Sold Out on You yet? 7 k-dramas of Kim Bum you shouldn't miss

The fantasy romance show tells the story of Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans from supernatural threats while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love. He soon crosses paths with a woman bent on exposing him. Kim Bum plays the character of Lee Rang, a half-blood gumiho and Lee Yeon's younger brother, who seeks revenge on his brother by creating mischief. He intentionally causes harm to humans, which causes trouble to Yeon in turn. He hides his caring nature while harboring a deep grudge for his brother.

As a child, he was abandoned by his human mother in the Forest of the Hungry Ghosts. There, he was attacked by hungry ghosts but was saved by Yeon. He followed his brother to the mountain to start anew and lived happily. But when Ah-eum died, Yeon left Baekdudaegan and abdicated his status as the mountain spirit, leaving Rang alone on the mountain, thus causing the growing hatred for Lee Yeon.