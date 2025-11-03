/The First Night with the Duke to Dream High: K-dramas featuring 2PM's Ok Taecyeon

From singing to rapping to playing villainous roles, which turned out to be the biggest breakthrough in his acting career. Ok Taecyeon has come a long way in the showbiz industry. Here are a few of the series he has featured in.
Renowned South Korean star Ok Taecyeon is a rapper and singer of the K-pop group 2 PM. Apart from his music career, he has also established himself as one of the talented actors, which stems from his performance in Vincenzo and Heartbeat, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the shows he has been part of.
Dream High is one of the most renowned shows to date. It follows the story of a group of different individuals who enroll in a popular performing arts school and aspire to become idol stars. Along the way, they discover the true meaning of friendship, love, and life.
The mystery thriller show follows the story of detective Yang Shi-ohn, who wakes up from a six-year coma and discovers her supernatural powers to see ghosts. One of the spirits is her ex-boyfriend, who died the same night that Yang went into a coma.
The show tells the story of four young men who come to the rescue of a former classmate whose family has been sucked into the clutches of a religious cult and its charismatic leader. The show has two seasons so far.
The rom-com infused with horror tells the story of Park Bong-pal, a young exorcist, who teams up with an exuberant female ghost named Hyun-Ji, who helps him send other spirits to the afterlife while waiting for her turn.
The romance show is all about a Do Jin Woo, who has the ability to foresee one's future by the touch of his hand. He meets Jin Hee, a struggling makeup artist, and discovers her ill-fated destiny awaits unless he shields her from harm.
The show tells the love story of a half-human, half-vampire man and a cold-hearted woman; together, they have to learn to care for each other.
It tells the story of Ra Yi Eon, a secret agent of the Joseon dynasty, who meets Kim Jo Yi, a divorcee. Things get complicated when they go on a mission to expose corrupt politicians.
A seemingly ordinary college student finds herself reincarnated as a background extra in a romance novel, only to spend a night with the story's most dangerously obsessive male lead. How their romance blossoms forms the main crux of the story.