/BLACKPINK's Lisa to perform at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony alongside Katy Perry, Tyla and more

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's maknae, aka the youngest member, Lisa is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The k-pop idol has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles. She joins the star-studded line-up and becomes the first Thai artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening as part of a three-nation opening celebration.

Who all would Lisa be performing with at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made it official by announcing it on his Instagram page that the opening ceremony in Los Angeles will showcase the massive scale of the upcoming tournament. He said the opening ceremony in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, would show just how enormous this year's event would be.

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Along with the poster he shared in the post, the caption read, "The Opening ceremony in US Los

Angeles, the world’s entertainment capital, represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become."

“Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced. This lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country,” the caption concluded.

In addition, Lisa is also reportedly preparing to release an official World Cup soundtrack alongside Anitta, Rema and Brazilian music group Tropkillaz.

Netizens' reaction to Lisa being part of FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

Soon after the announcement, many across social media platforms congratulated them for being part of a big event. One user wrote, “Lisa at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony? This is going to be legendary.”

Another user wrote, "Omg I'm so proud of Lisa." "OMGG!! Confirmed! Lisa is set to take the stage during an opening ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles! Big Lili", wrote the third user.