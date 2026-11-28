Former England captain Alastair Cook is in awe of teen batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently broke the record for the fastest List A 100, 150 and 200. Cook believes Sooryavanshi has the talent to become a generational all-format player, urging him to target a spot in India’s Test side. If he pairs that raw ability with consistency in red-ball cricket, Cook added, he could go down among the game’s all-time greats. Cook, a multi-time Ashes winner with England, also noted that he hasn’t seen a player like Sooryavanshi in his lifetime.

Sooryavanshi’s exploits made headlines when he smashed a 52-ball List A double hundred, clobbering a record 28 sixes during the run chase against the UAE in the ACC Men’s Rising Asia Cup, while rewriting multiple batting records along the way.

WATCH Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes against UAE -

"I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls coming down and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently. He has taken the T20 world by storm. His record in the IPL, and you'd say the biggest franchise tournament in the world, is unbelievable," Cook said in a chat with PTI on Saturday (Nov 28).



Cook, who played 161 Tests for England between 2006 and 2018, wants Sooryavanshi to leave a similar mark in red-ball cricket as he has in the shortest format.



"Every generation needs an inspirational player whom kids look up to. If he (Sooryavanshi) can do that in all forms, that would be a boost to Test cricket. If Sooryavanshi took that by storm as well, I want him to do that in red-ball cricket as well as white-ball.



"He clearly has talent which I've never seen before. I hope ... he has the challenge in his mind to want to see how good he can be in Test cricket as well. I think Test cricket needs players who are prepared to try; he might not succeed, and that's fine. He dominates white-ball cricket, but I hope...he can (do that in) Test cricket. Cricket needs to be inspired by a player," Cook said.

