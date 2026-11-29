Actor Danny Trejo has spoken about his experience working on the controversial film Pawn Shop, revealing that he tried to leave the project but was allegedly threatened with legal action by its producers.

Danny Trejo threatened

While speaking to TMZ on Saturday, the 82-year-old actor said he was unable to exit the production after being warned about the consequences. “You know what? I tried, and they said no, they’d sue the hell out of me,” he said.

Trejo also suggested that he found a way to disagree with the filmmakers' expectations without leaving the project.

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Explaining how he handled the situation, he said, “So I just didn’t say what they wanted me to say. You know, I just changed the lyrics a little… The first thing I said, they told me they’d sue me, so, (laughs).”

Danny Trejo faced backlash over Pawn Shop

Trejo's connection with the Pawn Shop, which is produced by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, faced criticism after news of his casting surfaced. The film, backed by Ben Shapiro's media company, centres on an ICE officer caught in a tense situation amid unrest linked to immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

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The actor had previously addressed the criticism in October, distancing himself from the political stance associated with the project. “I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE,” he told TMZ at the time. “I know where I come from and I know our struggles.”

About Pawn Shop

Directed by Michael Polish and written by Jake Harlen, Pawn Shop is an upcoming action thriller set against the backdrop of tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.

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The film follows a young ICE officer who finds himself in a dangerous situation after his partner is killed during an arrest. As a hostile crowd pursues him, he takes refuge inside a neighbourhood pawn shop, where he is caught alongside a Hispanic veteran and the veteran's progressive grandson.