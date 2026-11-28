Justin Timberlake has remained one of pop music's recognisable voices, delivering several hits that have continued to find an audience years after their release. From his NSYNC days to his successful solo career, the singer has built a musical catalogue that spans generations. The singer recently reunited with television host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed some of his popular tracks. His rendition of the 2006 hit What Goes Around… Comes Around brought back memories for listeners, with fans taking to social media to celebrate his musical talent and artistry.

Justin Timberlake revisits 'What Goes Around… Comes Around'

Timberlake's appearance on the show was centred partly around the 20th anniversary of FutureSex/LoveSounds. Released in 2006, the album remains an important chapter in his solo career and features several songs that became popular worldwide.

During the special episode, the singer performed a selection of tracks, including FutureSex/LoveSound, SexyBack, Summer Love and My Love. He also performed LoveStoned, Until the End of Time and What Goes Around… Comes Around. The performances offered audiences an opportunity to revisit some of the music that defined Timberlake's solo career.

Internet reacts to Justin Timberlake's performance

Clips from the appearance circulated on social media, with fans sharing their appreciation for the singer's music and stage presence. The reactions reflected the nostalgia surrounding his older songs, with listeners celebrating the opportunity to hear the tracks performed again. His appearance also brought renewed attention to the musical legacy of FutureSex/LoveSounds.

One user wrote, "That's what goes around comes around performance.” The horn intro to my love, opening with futuresex/lovesound. Wow! Justin Timberlake, I will forever love your music and artistry. Incredible in every way."

Justin Timberlake reunites with Jimmy Fallon

Apart from the solo performances, Timberlake and Fallon also joined forces for a segment titled The History of Party Songs. Backed by The Roots, the duo performed snippets of popular dance tracks, taking audiences through several musical eras.

The medley featured songs such as Back to Life, Return of the Mack, This Is How We Do It, Wannabe and Poison. They also included the Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way, with Timberlake initially jokingly reluctant to join in before eventually singing along. The episode also featured the return of the duo's Camp Winnipesaukee sketch and a comedy segment called Sexy Butterball Hotline.

Justin Timberlake's upcoming documentary series

During his conversation with Fallon, Timberlake also discussed his upcoming four-part documentary series, titled Timberlake. The singer admitted that he was initially hesitant about participating in the project because he has generally preferred to keep his personal life private. However, he eventually decided to open up about experiences and subjects he had not discussed publicly before.