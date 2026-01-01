/Justin Timberlake, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev: Famous celebrities birthdays in January 2026- From Hollywood to Bollywood Stars

The first month of the new year is filled with birthdays of renowned celebrities. From Justin Timberlake to Deepika Padukone, Nia Dobrev, and many more, take a look at the list of celebrities who celebrate birthdays in January.
As 2026 approaches, the month of January is filled with the birthdays of high-profile Bollywood and Hollywood stars. With the end of the holiday season, these celebrities' birthdays are celebrated like major festivals. The hard work and efforts they have showcased in their respective film industries have created a cult fan following that eagerly awaits their favourite star's birthday and celebrates the day like their own. Here, take a look at the list below.
Birthday: January 31st
Justin Timberlake is turning 45 this year. Starting his career as a boy band heartthrob in NSYNC and becoming a Grammy-winning solo pop superstar. The actor garnered much popularity for his singing and acting skills. Iconic films like The Social Network, Trolls, Friends with Benefits, and many others gained him immense love and respect, making him one of the renowned Hollywood artists.
Birthday: January 1st
Vidya Balan: She is a strong and talented actress of Bollywood, showcasing women-centric roles, breaking stereotypes with her bold personality, and receiving critical acclaim for her best performances in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Tumhari Sulu. Balan is an icon for authenticity and versatility. The actress is turning 47 this year.
Nana Patekar: The notable and legendary actor is turning 75 this year. The actor has gained popularity for his prolific work in Hindi & Marathi films and has won three National Awards for his powerful roles in movies like Krantiveer, Parinda, and Natsamrat. His unique dialogue delivery and his comedic yet fierce side made him a respected figure in the Indian film industry.
Birthday: January 31st
Kerry Marisa Washington is an American actress and is turning 49 this year. Known for her iconic role as Olivia Pope in Scandal, she became the first Black woman to headline a network drama in decades. Kerry has earned numerous awards and accolades, including NAACP Image Awards, Primetime Emmy nominations, a SAG Award, BET Awards, a GLAAD Vanguard Award, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her notable work in Hollywood.
Birthday: January 10th
One of the handsome hunks of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, is turning 52 this year. Roshan has solidified his status as a top actor in the film industry due to his stunning looks, exceptional dancing, and versatility in playing diverse roles, from a lover boy to an action hero. Roshan has made him a household name for many people, both inside and outside of the Indian cinema.
Birthday: January 5th
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, known for her esteemed performances in multiple movies like Piku, Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, and many more. The actress has made her mark worldwide with her commendable screen presence and successful move to Hollywood in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, starring alongside Vin Diesel, which has established her as an influential global icon and one of the top-paid Indian actresses.
Birthday: January 5th
An American actor and filmmaker gained immense respect and love for his evolution from TV roles like Alias to acting in majorly successful films. The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born are some of his masterpieces, which showcase his versatility, talent, and the reason behind his being an Oscar-nominated actor.
Birthday: January 9th
Nina Dobrev is a famous personality who gained popularity for her breakout dual role as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the massive hit The Vampire Diaries. The role has made her a teen idol and a household name for eight seasons. She appeared in multiple successful films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and XXX: Return of Xander Cage, captivating audiences with her performances for many years.
Birthday: January 16th
The Kukkad boy is turning 41 this year. Malhotra gained popularity after debuting in Karan Johar's movie, Student of the Year. He rose to fame in Bollywood after appearing in several films, like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi, and many more. He achieved major acclaim and a career spike with his powerful portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the war film Shershaah.
Birth Anniversary: January 26th
Paul Newman was an American actor who died in September 2008. Newman was an exceptionally popular and iconic actor who served as a major Hollywood star for decades, known for his striking looks, blue eyes, charismatic on-screen persona, and compelling performances in films like The Hustler, Cool Hand Luke, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, earning numerous awards and lasting fame.
Birth Anniversary: January 21st
Sushant Singh Rajput was a prolific celebrity who transformed his life from a TV actor to a Bollywood star featured in several notable films, including Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His versatility and extravagant performance gained him massive popularity, winning millions of hearts.