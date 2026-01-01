/Justin Timberlake, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev: Famous celebrities birthdays in January 2026- From Hollywood to Bollywood Stars

Birthday: January 1st

Vidya Balan: She is a strong and talented actress of Bollywood, showcasing women-centric roles, breaking stereotypes with her bold personality, and receiving critical acclaim for her best performances in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Tumhari Sulu. Balan is an icon for authenticity and versatility. The actress is turning 47 this year.

Nana Patekar: The notable and legendary actor is turning 75 this year. The actor has gained popularity for his prolific work in Hindi & Marathi films and has won three National Awards for his powerful roles in movies like Krantiveer, Parinda, and Natsamrat. His unique dialogue delivery and his comedic yet fierce side made him a respected figure in the Indian film industry.