Around six members of US President Donald Trump's administration have moved into military residences in Washington, DC, amid concerns over rising domestic political violence and threats from foreign adversaries, particularly Iran, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the security concerns include intelligence suggesting that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington using a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon.

The military accommodation is traditionally reserved for senior military officers and top defence officials. Many of the properties are more than 100 years old and are located inside restricted military compounds, offering residents additional security.

Bessent moves after alleged Iran threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed to CNBC that he was living at a military base after receiving unspecified threats from Iran earlier this month.

“If the Iranians are after me, it means that they are being squeezed. We’re going to continue squeezing them,” Bessent said on November 20.

Bessent joins Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who have also moved into military accommodation.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche has recently shifted to a military base over security concerns, according to people familiar with the matter. His predecessor, Pam Bondi, also stayed at a military installation last year.

Miller, his wife Katie and their four children moved from their Virginia home into military housing last year after protests were held outside their residence and flyers carrying their home address were circulated.

Military housing arrangements draw criticism

Cabinet officials living in military accommodation must pay rent, which generally exceeds $4,500 per month, depending on the property, CNN reported.

The growing use of military residences by civilian officials has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who have questioned the use of facilities traditionally meant for military personnel.