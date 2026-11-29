Former India captain Kapil Dev expressed his disappointment over Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from both Tests against New Zealand, saying he felt sorry for the fast bowler, who is known for his energy on the field. Despite calls for his return after missing the first Test, Siraj was once again left out of India’s playing XI for the second match. The decision came even though he is India’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches.

India’s bowling attack also struggled to dismiss New Zealand in the opening Test, as the visitors managed to secure a draw.

“I feel sorry for him (Siraj) he is a very energetic boy, and now that he is not in the team, what can I say about that,” Kapil Dev told reporters.

Meanwhile, the former India captain praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking double century in List A cricket. He also expressed happiness over the growing number of talented youngsters in Indian cricket.

“It feels great to see the wealth of talent we have today. A young boy comes along and sets a world record that has stood for 15 years. What more could you ask for?” he added.

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The 15-year-old made history with a stunning 52-ball double century against UAE A in a must-win match. His innings helped India A reach the semifinals and earned him the record for the fastest double hundred in List A cricket.

Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 28 balls, breaking Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk’s record for the fastest hundred in the format.