The Indian women’s hockey team ended 2026 on a high note by defeating China 3-1 in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Saturday (Nov 28). With this victory, India clinched a record fourth title in the continental tournament. Deepika scored twice, while Ishika netted the other goal to help India secure the trophy. Following the win, Hockey India announced a cash reward of INR 3 lakh for every player and INR 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

China started strongly and controlled much of the opening quarter. The visitors also earned an early penalty corner, but Sunelita Toppo made an important defensive intervention to keep India safe. Nikki Pradhan also played a key role in stopping China’s attacks. Both teams failed to score in the first quarter.

India increased their attacking efforts in the second quarter but struggled to break through China’s organised defence. The visitors eventually took the lead in the 25th minute when Yujun Chen deflected the ball into the net from a penalty corner. China went into half-time with a 1-0 advantage.

The hosts came out with greater energy after the break and found the equaliser in the 38th minute. Deepika converted a penalty corner to make it 1-1.

India took the lead four minutes later when Ishika finished a well-built attack in the 42nd minute. Deepika then scored her second goal in the 43rd minute through another penalty corner, giving India a 3-1 advantage.

India defended their lead comfortably in the final quarter to seal the title.

The victory added another achievement to India’s impressive 2026 campaign. The team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold, won the FIH Nations Cup, finished fifth at the FIH Women’s World Cup and reached their highest-ever world ranking of fourth. They also secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.