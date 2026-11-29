The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on November 28, with Tiago Guedes’ Aqui winning the Golden Peacock for Best Film. Rishab Shetty and Maya O’Rourke received the Silver Peacock awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female), respectively.

The closing ceremony of the 57th edition of IFFI was held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Several films and artists were recognised across the main international competition, Indian feature film and OTT categories.

The festival, which began on November 20, brought nine days of Indian and international cinema to Goa. Established in 1952, IFFI is organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with the Government of Goa and the Entertainment Society of Goa.

Ashutosh Gowariker on IFFI's theme

The 57th edition of IFFI was held under the theme 'Stories Without Borders'. Festival director Ashutosh Gowariker spoke about cinema's ability to connect people across languages, cultures and geographical boundaries.

“Cinema has the remarkable ability to make us feel connected. We laugh together, we cry together, and suddenly, there are no borders,” he said.

Gowariker added, “Sometimes, it must raise questions, hold a mirror to society, and remind us of our shared humanity.”

The edition featured 15 films in the International Competition and 35 titles in the Cinema of the World section. It also introduced the Best Web Series (OTT) award and brought back feature animation as part of its programme.

Other highlights included a tribute marking the birth centenary of filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, Spain as the Country of Honour and Russia as the Partner Country. The festival also featured a showcase dedicated to the BRICS nations and the 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar, Gowariker and international jury chair Aanand L. Rai, among other guests. The event also featured cultural performances inspired by the festival's theme.

IFFI 2026 full list of winners

Golden Peacock Award

Best Film: Aqui, directed by Tiago Guedes

Silver Peacock Awards

Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

Best Actor (Female): Maya O’Rourke for The Meltdown (El Deshielo)

Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation (Heimsuchung)

Best Debut Feature Film: The Golden Age (L’Âge d’Or), directed by Bérenger Thouin

Special Jury Award: The River Train (El Tren Fluvial), directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale

Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

Other major awards