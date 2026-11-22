Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, initially struggled to attract audiences to theatres after its release on August 7. However, the film gradually caught viewers' attention and earned positive reviews for its story and execution, despite being made on a budget of Rs 2 crore. Following its massive success, the director has now spoken about his plans for a sequel, sharing an update on the possibility of continuing the story with another instalment.

Vishal Chaturvedi on the film's theatrical run and vision

Speaking toANIon the sidelines of IFFI 2026, Vishal said that he was happy that his spiritual, true-story-based film had completed around 105 to 110 days in theatres. Describing it as a proud and joyful experience, the director stressed that filmmakers should approach every subject with sensitivity.

He stated, "The film has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now. Participating in this ‘grand festival of cinema’, this ‘mahakumbh’ of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us. I believe that films should be crafted with great sensitivity; if you approach any subject with sensitivity and sensibility, people will want to watch it."

Vishal further shared that his intention behind making Hanuman Ansh was to reach and connect with the audiences across the country and help them understand Indian culture, religion and the lives of saints.

He added, "My hope was always for the entire nation, everyone, to see it. I wanted people to gain a better understanding of our culture, our religion, and our saints, rather than viewing them through a negative lens. For that to happen, it was essential that the film reached a wide audience. That is why I made every effort to ensure the film was accessible to everyone so that people could watch it and come to better understand and appreciate our saints."

Vishal Chaturvedi reveals his plans for Hanuman Ansh 2

When asked about the possibility of a sequel to his film, Vishal revealed that he would take the project forward when the time was right.

He shared, "As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji."

'I made this film for kids'

Speaking at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, Vishal spoke about his dream of taking the film to audiences across the world. He also said that he was confident somewhere that audiences would eventually watch it, but this soon was a surprise.

"So I guess I saw that a lot of people are going to watch it. Most probably everyone in India will watch it. That was the dream. That was the wish. And that was the feeling also that one day this film will be watched by each Indian, each and every Indian living across the world. And I guess that's happening very early. I thought it would take a lifetime for people to watch it, but yes. Thank you. Thank you, everyone," Vishal said.

He further added, "So I made this film for kids. My idea of making this film was, apart from everyone who believes in Shri Neem Karoli Baba/Maharaj Ji, my team and I wanted kids to watch the film. So we made sure that we get the U certificate. The small kids in our house, they are 7 plus, 13 plus, you get UA 13, UA 7 plus. So we were very cautious, and the censor certificate guys told us that there hasn't been a single slap in the film. So that's why we are honoring you with a U certificate. We are so glad that now each and every kid will be able to watch the film. And it's very heartwarming to know that Gen Alpha are among its first viewers."

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is inspired by the early life and spiritual transformation of Lakshman Das Sharma, who later became the revered guru Neem Karoli Baba.

The film follows a 13-year-old boy from Braj who loses his mother. After the tragedy, Lakshman leaves his hometown and begins searching for divine love and a deeper spiritual connection with Lord Rama through devotion to Hanuman.