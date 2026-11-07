/Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Vishal Chaturvedi's spiritual film based on Neem Karoli Baba

One of 2026's most talked-about projects, Hanuman Ansh is gearing up for its OTT debut after receiving a positive box-office response and earning immense fan love. Released on August 7, the spiritually driven film was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore and is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the film is now set to reach a wider audience through digital streaming, allowing viewers to watch it comfortably at home.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release

On November 6, filmmaker Vishal announced the OTT release of his recently released film Hanuman Ansh via a joint Instagram post with SonyLIV. The devotional drama, which arrived in cinemas on August 7, will begin streaming on the platform on November 27.

The announcement was accompanied by the caption: “A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November!”

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected an estimated Rs 453.22 crore in worldwide gross after 92 days in theatres. Its India net collection stands at Rs 342.75 crore, while its overseas collection is Rs 48.80 crore.

The language-wise breakdown shows that the Hindi version contributed Rs 336.84 crore to the India net collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 5.91 crore.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge in lead roles. It draws on the early life and spiritual transformation of Lakshman Das Sharma, who later became the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film follows a 13-year-old boy from Braj who loses his mother. After the tragedy, Lakshman leaves his hometown and begins searching for divine love and a deeper spiritual connection with Lord Rama through devotion to Hanuman.