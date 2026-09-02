/Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh, calls the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film a must-watch

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is currently basking in the success of its massive theatrical run and winning praise for its simple, true-story-inspired narrative based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. As the recently released film continues to draw audiences, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has also stepped forward to appreciate the project. Her praise has further added to the growing buzz as she urged audiences to skip therapy and watch the film instead.

Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh

On September 2 (Wednesday), Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a picture of Neem Karoli Baba. Her caption beneath the picture drew attention, as she urged fans and the audience to watch the movie and skip their therapy session.

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Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh Photograph: (Instagram)

Her note read, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, a beautifully woven collection of short stories about people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 26

Hanuman Ansh has completed 26 days in the theatres. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has collected a net of Rs 8.50 Cr across 7,008 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 63.82 crore so far. On its fourth Tuesday, the film witnessed 54.5% growth, beating the growth of Geetu Mohandas' Toxic.

Who was Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba was a revered 20th-century Hindu guru and mystic known to his followers as Maharaj-ji. He was born as Lakshman Narayan Sharma around 1900 in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh. At a very young age, he left his home to wander as a sadhu and continued his deep devotion to the deity Lord Hanuman. Later, he established the famous Kainchi Dham ashram in Uttarakhand in 1964 before his demise in 1973.

About Hanuman Ansh

The recently released film Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles and has been creating a stir at the box office. It is inspired by the early life and spiritual transformation of Lakshman Das Sharma, who later became the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.