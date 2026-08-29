/This Rs 2 Cr film left Yash's Toxic behind and earned 2150% growth - Do you know which one?

Every year, a film comes along that no one has any idea about. But it goes on to create a box office craze or an impression that is talked about by many. The newest addition to this list is a film titled Hanuman Ansh. Released on July 31, the movie got a decent start at the box office. But it soon gained momentum and went on to earn staggering numbers at the box office.

Based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, the movie tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba and his journey towards spirituality, personal life, faith, and transformation.

Hanuman Ansh: How a movie is winning the hearts

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Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the movie is scripting history at the box office. Opening at Rs 10 lakh, the movie went on to earn Rs 1.08 crore in its first week as the good word spread across social media. The movie soon gained momentum with movie buffs curious to know what this film is about. On Day 22, the movie is witnessing a 209.5% growth as it earned Rs 6.50 crore. With occupancy of over 50% at the theatres, the movie now has 2,829 shows.

As the movie continues to perform outstandingly, the total India gross collections are ₹21.65 Cr and total India net collections are ₹18.38 Cr so far, as per Sacnilk.

Earnings despite clash with Toxic

Yash's Toxic is one of the most talked-about films. Despite arriving with massive fan craze, the movie failed to impress critics and audiences alike. Although it is still performing at the box office despite the criticism, it is no longer the first choice for viewers. Its run has been affected by films like Hanuman Ansh, which no one had even heard of when it was released at the cinemas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film's success unimaginable, noting that it continues to perform well at the box office despite clashing with big releases like Yash's Toxic and Awarapan 2.

''In fact, #HanumanAnsh is the ONLY #Hindi film that has remained UNIMPACTED by #Toxic... A truly REMARKABLE TURNAROUND.'' Adarsh wrote.

What Hanuman Ansh is about and what netizens are saying?

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the role of Neem Karoli Baba. Set in 1930 in North India during British rule, the film follows a man whose extraordinary actions leave everyone in shock. However, with his unwavering faith in Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, he soon proves his true purpose.

Apart from Satyaa, the movie stars Shedge, Purnima Tiwari, Chandan Anand, Anil Ratogi and others.

The word of mouth of the movie is fantastic, with netizens urging and calling it a must-watch.

One user wrote,'' Yesterday I watched Hanuman Ansh movie in theatre. It was a 2.30 hrs long movie, I went alone to watch it, and tears were rolling down my eyes for legit 2 hrs. A deeply spiritual movie which connects you with God on a very deeper level. A definite must-watch movie.''