/Hanuman Ansh creates history at box office; team meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Hanuman Ansh shows no sign of slowing down as it continues to set new milestones. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life of the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual drama was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore.

Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film is scripting history at the box office. So far, the movie has earned over Rs 140 crore domestically. Following the film’s massive success, the stars met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Hanuman Ansh team meets CM Yogi

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Marking the film’s milestone, the Hanuman Ansh team met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 8 (Tuesday). The official X account of CM Yogi shared a carousel of images from the meeting.

Posting the pictures, the CM’s office wrote: “Today, the producers, director, and cast of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji at his official residence in Lucknow.”

In the pictures, director Vishal Chaturvedi and Shobhinaw were standing alongside the honourable public figure. The team also gifted a silver idol of Lord Ganesha and embraced the moment.

As the film gained attention and successfully made its impact on people with its simplicity and true-to-life story of Neem Karoli Baba, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the film would be run tax-free in the state.

After watching the film with his wife and several MLAs at a special screening, CM Dhami praised the makers and the film.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge in lead roles. It is inspired by the early life and spiritual transformation of Lakshman Das Sharma, who later became the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film follows a 13-year-old boy from Braj who loses his mother. After the tragedy, Lakshman leaves his hometown and begins searching for divine love and a deeper spiritual connection with Lord Rama through devotion to Hanuman.