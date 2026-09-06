/Hanuman Ansh: How a Steve Jobs assignment turned a 21-Year-old Economics graduate into a film producer

Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes of recent times. Made on a reported budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office so far. But did you know that a university assignment on Steve Jobs led an Economics graduate into filmmaking?
Anupriya Nagar, who was preparing to begin a career in the art world, went on to produce the film, which is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh, calls the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film a must-watch
Who is Anupriya Nagar?
She is a 21-year-old producer and economist who completed her Economics degree at the University of Bath in the UK. "I have done my graduation in Economics from the UK. I was there for three years. I just graduated last year. It was never part of my plan to make a film or return to India. I was planning to shift to Switzerland, where I had bagged a great job in the art industry because I have grown up among art all my life,” she told ABP Live.
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Steve Jobs connection
During her final year at university, Nagar was researching technology companies and the people behind them as part of her academic work. "I was researching where founders of Apple, Meta got these ideas from. While reading one such article, I found out that Neem Karoli Baba had influenced Steve Jobs, who at Kainchi Dham came up with the idea of making the world’s colour computer. Reading that article, I wondered why I was getting information about an Indian saint from a foreigner? That triggered me to do more research on that," she added.
Nagar spent considerable time researching Neem Karoli Baba and initially thought the material might eventually become a book or a comic.
Also Read: Hanuman Ansh: How a Rs 2 crore film inspired by spiritual saint Neem Karoli Baba is winning hearts in theatres
How she became a part of the cast
Nagar's plans took another turn when she returned to India. "I first thought to write a book or comic book. I was just 20. But when I came to India, I came across Vishal Chaturvedi, who was making a film on Neem Karoli Baba. It was all unplanned — pure coincidence," she added, as quoted by ABP Live.
Also Read: Hanuman Ansh is tax-free in Uttarakhand: What it means for viewers and how much tickets will cost now
About Hanuman Ansh
The film draws from the life and spiritual philosophy of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly referred to as Maharaj Ji. He is revered for teachings associated with love, devotion and service.
His influence has extended beyond India. Steve Jobs' association with the saint is among the better-known examples.
Hanuman Ansh is now also preparing for international release on September 11, 2026.