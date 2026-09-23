Hanuman Ansh is one of the year's most talked-about films, and its success has significantly boosted the profile of the sacred Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand. At the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, in New Delhi on September 23, the film's director, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, spoke about the movie, whether he had foreseen its success, and the overwhelming response it has received and the spiritual tourism that it has received.

Made on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office and is making waves across the world, having already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

When asked at the event whether he had anticipated the film's phenomenal success, the director said he was confident somewhere that audiences would eventually watch it, but this soon was a surprise.

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Speaking at WION's summit ''So I guess I saw that a lot of people are going to watch it. Most probably everyone in India will watch it. That was the dream. That was the wish. And that was the feeling also that one day this film will be watched by each Indian, each and every Indian living across the world.And I guess that's happening very early. I thought it's in a lifetime people will watch it, but yes.Thank you. Thank you, everyone.

When asked about the surprising Gen Z response to the devotional film, he said the film was always intended for children.