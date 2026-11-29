DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday turned down Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation process, saying his party would stand by its decision as Tamil Nadu’s interests remained its priority.

Stalin’s response came after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha urged him to join the opposition against the proposed constitutional amendments. Gandhi described the DMK chief as a “brother” who had “always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces”.

Responding on X, Stalin thanked Gandhi for recognising the DMK’s role in defending the Constitution and the rights of states.

“My sincere thanks to brother Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States,” he wrote.

“We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration,” Stalin added.

Making his position clear, the DMK chief said: “We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”

The DMK formally announced its support for the revised Delimitation Bill after a meeting of its MPs chaired by party chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi warns against expansion of Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin and the DMK to oppose the proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha warned that increasing the strength of the House to 850 seats would “finish” democracy in India.

“It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India’s entire electoral map to their advantage,” he alleged.

Calling for a united opposition, Gandhi said: “Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together.”

The DMK was earlier a key Congress ally and a constituent of the INDIA bloc. However, the two parties parted ways after Congress decided to support Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu.

The proposed legislation provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also proposes increasing the number of seats by 50 per cent and freezing delimitation until 2051. The government is scheduled to introduce the Bill during a special session of Parliament.

Opposition leaders to meet Stalin in Chennai

A Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge was scheduled to reach Chennai at 2 pm on Sunday. A meeting with Stalin was expected to take place between 2 pm and 5 pm.

According to news agency PTI, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee are also expected to be part of the discussions.