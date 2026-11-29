Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is rushing to Chennai to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a last-ditch effort to persuade him to reconsider the party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Kharge is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as Congress steps up efforts to rally Opposition parties ahead of the special session of Parliament.

According to news agency PTI, Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, are expected to hold discussions.

The delegation is also expected to include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala Congress leader V D Satheesan and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to join the meeting in Mumbai, PTI reported, citing sources.

The meetings are part of Congress's attempt to build consensus among Opposition parties and strengthen their unity against the proposed legislation. The outreach comes after both the DMK and NCP-SP announced their support for the Centre's revised delimitation proposals.

DMK, NCP-SP back Centre's proposal

The DMK formally declared its support for the revised Delimitation Bill following a meeting of its MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai on Saturday.

The party said it would back the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while ensuring that Tamil Nadu's existing share of Lok Sabha representation remains protected.

Stalin described the decision as “a victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu”.

The NCP-SP also announced its support for the delimitation Bills on Friday. The party has eight Lok Sabha MPs, while the DMK has 22.

With both parties backing the proposals, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has estimated its Lok Sabha strength at 354 MPs.

DMK's growing distance from Congress

The DMK was previously a key Congress ally and a constituent of the INDIA bloc. However, the two parties parted ways after Congress decided to support Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu.

The NCP-SP, meanwhile, continues to remain part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

After the DMK decided to back the Bill, TVK took a swipe at Stalin, calling him "Savarkar 2.0".

In a post on X, the party's IT wing shared an image carrying the caption, "Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0".

In another development, DMK MPs will sit separately in the Lok Sabha instead of alongside Congress members.

Speaker Om Birla has approved the party's request for a separate seating arrangement for its 22 MPs, sources aware of the matter said.