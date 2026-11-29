Published: Nov 29, 2026, 08:59 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2026, 08:59 IST
A new documentary follows three American doctors who travelled to Gaza to provide medical assistance amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The film offers a firsthand look at the challenges faced by healthcare workers treating patients in conflict-hit Gaza, highlighting the strain on medical facilities, shortages of essential supplies and the human cost of the war. Through the experiences of the three doctors, the documentary sheds light on the realities of delivering healthcare in a war zone.