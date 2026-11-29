Pedro Pascal has recently spoken about the emotional impact of losing his mother, Verónica Pascal Ureta, to suicide in 2000. In an interview, the Avengers: Doomsday star addressed his own mental health struggles, years of therapy and how acting helped him cope with grief.

Pedro Pascal opens up about mother's death

He was 24 at the time. Pascal said his mother had lived through a lot of upheaval. She met his father at 15, had two children by 22, and later moved back to Chile in her mid-40s after years away.

Pascal, now 51, was in the US trying to build his acting career while his mother was in Chile. He said he grew increasingly worried about her during that time.

“There were years leading up to it where she felt in peril to me. And this was my ultimate fear. We were separated by continents, and I was desperately trying to get a job. Trying to get a TV series that would mean that I could pay for my mother to come live with me in the States,” he told The New York Times.

Pedro Pascal on emotional pain

During the conversation, Pascal became visibly emotional and added, “I think that people want to come up with, in my experience, lazy ways of understanding these kinds of losses, and they want to label it as some sort of diagnosis. I think that the one thing that we've never really talked about is that it was heartbreak.”

The actor went on to express his understanding of the emotional suffering that can lead someone to consider ending their life. “Can you imagine the kind of pain that you would be in to have the courage to end your life? I just have nothing but compassion for that, and I also understand it. I know exactly what it feels like. And what I've done is ask for help.”

Pascal also remembered, “She had kids very, very young, but she was a good mom.”

Pedro Pascal reveals how acting helped him cope

He also spoke about how professional support has shaped his life. “I’ve been in therapy for most of my adult life, on and off. You feel like you make a lot of progress, and you slip back a lot, too. All of these things are so nonlinear.”

Pascal also talked about why he started using his mother's surname professionally. “I didn’t start changing my name until after my mother died because there was such a desperation that I felt. One, I wanted her [last] name, and two, I was in such grief, and getting work would mean that my life would make sense.”

He added, “Without question. It saved me when I was young, too. It saved me as a child.”

Pascal will next be seen in Tony Gilroy's Behemoth!, in which he plays a cellist confronting his past. The actor is also set to return as Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic, in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday.