The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has begun, and before the world sees all the old and new Avengers assemble to fight Doctor Doom, the final trailer of the film is out - and it reveals a lot for Marvel fans to get excited about.



While the world knows that the movie will not be about Avengers vs Doom. It's Avengers + Fantastic Four + X-Men + Thunderbolts, who are the New Avengers assembling in the fighting Doom to stop the multiverse from ending.



As the Avengers: Doomsday final trailer is out, here's the full breakdown of the trailer



Holy crap. Dad, were you a superhero?

Steve Rogers is back to save the world, and he has a son, who is now a teen. After Endgame and passing out his Captain America title, the trailer starts with Steve, who is living a happy family life with his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after Endgame, and they have a teenage son - named Steven Grant Rogers.

The highlight comes when his son steps into the room, where he had the Fantastic Four travel to their house to bring Steve back.

Still from Avengers: Doomsday final trailer Photograph: (X)

Who are Latverian witches?

Indeed, one of the most mysterious elements of the forthcoming movie, after being kept a secret for a long time, is finally revealed in the final trailer - the three witches walking behind Doctor Doom. Their identities are kept a secret, as their faces are hidden behind masks. But looking at the colour of their robes, everyone has guessed: Red = Scarlet Witch, Purple = Clea and Green = Sylvie. While nothing is confirmed yet, it also means they are being controlled by Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom's mission

In the trailer, Robert Downey Jr as Dr Doom says the key line: "All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back."

This he says as the visuals shows the Avengers with their families. But what does he means? The hidden message is that it because Avengers messed with time / multiverse, people like Steve's son, Thor's daughter Love, Ant-Man's daughter Cassie shouldn't exist. Doom wants to erase those "stolen lives".

Still from Avengers: Doomsday final trailer Photograph: (X)

To Me, My X-Men!

For fans, who have read, The comics, they have waited for this moment for a longest time, and they have finally said it. After the trailer release, the one viral moment is James Marsden's Cyclops saying the iconic comic line: To Me, my X-Men!'' as he's in the midst of the battle. However, the scene also raises the question that This moment also makes every one wonder if Professor Xavier is not the film, or is he lost in the multi-verse. But the trailer doesn't confirm it - we will have to wait for the film.

Thor has Odinpower

After Love and Thunder, where Thor was funny and relaxed, here he is back again in a serious way. What Marvel kept a secret for a long time has now been revealed, and that is that Thor finally has Odinforce. In the trailer, Thor is getting godly power that once belonged to his father Odin, now seems to flow fully through him, making him stronger than ever before. The tailer also shows Thor is a direct fight with Dr Doom, who is even stronger than Thanos.

Thor also gives the speech to fellow superheroes, "Put aside your petty squabbles. The time has come. Team up and stand together."