The possibility that artificial intelligence has made a chilling breakthrough in cracking encryption has put banks, governments and intelligence agencies on alert. Researchers believe leading AI companies may already have mathematical discoveries that could expose the systems used to protect private communications and financial data.

Scott Aaronson, a prominent theoretical computer scientist, has pointed to reports that AI models have made progress on mathematical problems linked to cryptography. These problems have remained difficult for researchers for decades.

In a post earlier this week, Aaronson said he was “virtually certain, from multiple reliable sources, that the AI labs are now sitting on one or more bombshells [in cryptography]”.

He told The Guardian there were “well-attested rumours” of progress in the field.

What could the discoveries mean?

Encryption protects information exchanged between banks, governments, companies and individuals. A method of breaking the mathematics behind it could leave banking transactions, diplomatic cables and private emails vulnerable.

It is not yet clear what the AI companies may have discovered. One possibility is that their models have found a faster way to break encryption. Another is that they have established that certain mathematical shortcuts do not exist.

Steven Murdoch, professor of computer science at University College London, said AI’s recent performance in mathematics had changed expectations about what the technology could achieve.

“The people who thought AI couldn’t do any interesting maths are definitely wrong at this stage, and so it’s no longer clear where the limit is,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Quantum threat may arrive sooner

The encryption debate has largely focused on quantum computers, which are expected to break some existing security systems. But technology capable of doing so is still years away.

Governments and companies have been preparing replacement systems, with 2032 set as a target. Murdoch warned that even this deadline could be missed.

AI breakthroughs could bring the problem closer. However, no company has publicly confirmed that its models can break encryption.

Alan Woodward, a professor at the University of Surrey, said any mathematical proof would need to be checked by human experts. He said there was unlikely to be an immediate collapse of encryption.

But organisations may not have much time to react if a discovery is announced.