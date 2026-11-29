Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu confirms that the screenplay for the fourth installment of the HIT franchise is ready. The upcoming film, titled HIT: The Fourth Case, is expected to introduce Tamil actor Karthi as its new protagonist, following his appearance in the closing moments of the previous film.

However, before moving ahead with the project, Kolanu wants to discuss the story with Nani, who is associated with the franchise as its producer.

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The director shared the update while attending the pre-release event of Alias Rukmini, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Sailesh Kolanu shares update on HIT 4

Speaking at the event, the filmmaker revealed that completing the screenplay was an important step towards taking the project forward. “The script for HIT: The Fourth Case has been completed. I’m waiting for the right time to narrate the story to Nani anna. I don’t want to disturb him while he is focused on Bloody Romeo and Alias Rukmini. I will discuss the story with Nani soon, and after that, I will narrate it to Karthi sir," Sailesh said at the event.

Nani is currently occupied with his upcoming projects, including Bloody Romeo, directed by Sujeeth, and Alias Rukmini, which he is presenting. Once the actor has heard the narration, Kolanu intends to take the script to Karthi.

Karthi in the HIT universe

The fourth instalment was first hinted at during the closing credits of HIT: The Third Case, which arrived in 2025. The sequence introduced Karthi as ACP Veerappan IPS, a police officer from Tamil Nadu.

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The project will be produced under Nani's Wall Poster Cinema banner.

There have also been reports that filming could begin next year, after the summer.

However, the makers have not officially announced the production schedule.

About the HIT franchise

Created and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the HIT franchise centres on officers belonging to the Homicide Intervention Team who investigate challenging criminal cases. Although every instalment introduces a different protagonist and location, the films are connected through a common cinematic universe. Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni have backed the franchise as producers.

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The series started with HIT: The First Case, featuring Vishwak Sen as Vikram Rudraraju, an officer with the Telangana HIT team investigating the disappearance of a young girl. The film subsequently received a Hindi remake starring Rajkummar Rao.

The second instalment, HIT: The Second Case, brought Adivi Sesh into the franchise as Krishna Dev, popularly known as KD, an officer investigating a series of murders in Visakhapatnam.