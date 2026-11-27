South Indian actress Sachana Namidass was on cloud nine after receiving special praise from one of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers, Tom Hanks, for her performance in the 2024 action thrillerMaharaja, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Calling the young actor "incredible", Hanks left Sachana overwhelmed with gratitude. The actress later shared her heartfelt reaction to the unexpected praise.

Sachana Namidass reacts to Tom Hanks’ praise for her role in Maharaja

Sachana took to Instagram to share her reaction to the unexpected praise from Hollywood star and filmmaker Tom Hanks. The actress expressed her happiness and gratitude in a heartfelt note, reflecting on what recognition from one of cinema’s most celebrated figures meant to her.

Sachana Namidass Photograph: (Instagram)

She wrote, “Still can't believe this happened. Hearing Tom Hanks talk about me and my journey feels like a dream. Some moments are just too special to put into words. Forever grateful for this moment.” She continued by thanking the film’s director, Nithilan Saminathan, for giving her the opportunity. She added, "I'll always be grateful that you gave me the opportunity to be a part of Maharaja. Everything this film has brought into my life will always be very special to me."

Tom Hanks praises Maharaja co-star Sachana Namidass

After the film received a strong response, Sachana earned immense love and respect for her role. One of the most notable expressions of appreciation came from Hanks. The Hollywood actor was deeply impressed by the actress’s performance. The praise surfaced when Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, shared the anecdote in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Gupta revealed that she had recommended Maharaja to Hanks after he asked her to suggest three Indian films at a Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala earlier this year. When they met again at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7, Hanks brought up the film and praised Sachana’s performance.

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She said, “I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should follow from India. I told him to watch Maharaja, and then I saw him again a few weeks later, on November 7, at the second LACMA Art+Film Gala.” Kavita transcribed his words: “I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!”

Maharaja to get a Hollywood remake

The box-office success of Maharaja has opened doors in Hollywood, with the Tamil thriller set to receive a remake. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that a Hollywood agency approached the makers for the remake rights after the film performed strongly in China and on streaming platforms.

On September 16, 2026, the team behind the film announced on social media that it would be remade by a major Hollywood studio. The post read, “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio.”

About Maharaja

Maharaja is a 2024 Tamil neo-noir action thriller directed by Nithilan Saminathan. Vijay Sethupathi plays a polite, humble barber who visits a police station in Chennai to report a missing dustbin; he calls Lakshmi. The story then unfolds into a dark mystery. The film won multiple honours at the 72nd National Film Awards and received widespread acclaim.