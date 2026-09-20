Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /South Cinema
  • /Maharaja 2 confirmed! Vijay Sethupathi drops major sequel update

Maharaja 2 confirmed! Vijay Sethupathi drops major sequel update

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 13:54 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 13:54 IST
Maharaja 2 confirmed! Vijay Sethupathi drops major sequel update

Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Vijay Sethupathi has sent his fans into a frenzy by confirming the sequel to Maharaja. The actor shared the major update at the audio launch of his upcoming film Bhaththa.

Vijay Sethupathi who has consistently wowed audiences with his performances across Tamil cinema and beyond, offered a special surprise to fans of his 2024 blockbuster Maharaja. While appearing at the music launch for his upcoming filmBaththa, the actor shared a major update about Nithilan Saminathan’s acclaimed film. The news has sparked a buzz online, leaving fans curious to see what's next.

Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film, Baththa, Vijay Sethupathi took a moment to praise Nithilan Saminathan for his unique vision and work. He later confirmed that the director had already shared the story with him and that the sequel was in development. “Nithilan is an excellent director. He has a great writing sense. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2. It was so beautiful. Working with him was superb,” the actor said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The duo’s first collaboration became one of the major success stories in Tamil cinema in 2024.

'I’ll act in the movie for free'

Sethupathi further reacted to the buzz around the film's Hollywood remake. He said the news brought him immense happiness, especially because he has long wanted to work in Hollywood. “He recently called me and told me that he has sold the Hollywood rights of the film. I told him, ‘I’ll act in the movie for free. Get me a role in that Hollywood remake. I’ll go to Hollywood!’ It gave me such a pleasant surprise and filled me with happiness. I’ve always had a strong interest in working in Hollywood, but more than anything, I’m extremely happy that my movie is going to Hollywood,” he stated.

Vijay Sethupathi on Maharaja success

Vijay Sethupathi further expressed his views on the success of Maharaja. He stated that the team did not expect the film to travel as far as it eventually did. “We never expected 'Maharaja' to go this far. The movie was good, but some people didn’t trust the film. I had that trust, but I didn’t expect this,” he said.

Trending Stories

Maharaja is a 2024 Tamil neo-noir action thriller film directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The story follows Vijay Sethupathi as a polite yet humble barber who visits a police station in Chennai to file a missing report for a dustbin. He calls the dustbin Lakshmi. However, the plot later unfolds into a dark mystery. At the 72nd National Film Awards, the film won multiple honours and received widespread acclaim. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 91.65 crore at the Chinese box office. Its release on OTT platforms further helped the film reach a wider audience.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

Share on twitter

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

Trending Topics