/Maharaja 2 confirmed! Vijay Sethupathi drops major sequel update

Vijay Sethupathi who has consistently wowed audiences with his performances across Tamil cinema and beyond, offered a special surprise to fans of his 2024 blockbuster Maharaja. While appearing at the music launch for his upcoming filmBaththa, the actor shared a major update about Nithilan Saminathan’s acclaimed film. The news has sparked a buzz online, leaving fans curious to see what's next.

Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film, Baththa, Vijay Sethupathi took a moment to praise Nithilan Saminathan for his unique vision and work. He later confirmed that the director had already shared the story with him and that the sequel was in development. “Nithilan is an excellent director. He has a great writing sense. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2. It was so beautiful. Working with him was superb,” the actor said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The duo’s first collaboration became one of the major success stories in Tamil cinema in 2024.

'I’ll act in the movie for free'

Sethupathi further reacted to the buzz around the film's Hollywood remake. He said the news brought him immense happiness, especially because he has long wanted to work in Hollywood. “He recently called me and told me that he has sold the Hollywood rights of the film. I told him, ‘I’ll act in the movie for free. Get me a role in that Hollywood remake. I’ll go to Hollywood!’ It gave me such a pleasant surprise and filled me with happiness. I’ve always had a strong interest in working in Hollywood, but more than anything, I’m extremely happy that my movie is going to Hollywood,” he stated.

Vijay Sethupathi on Maharaja success

Vijay Sethupathi further expressed his views on the success of Maharaja. He stated that the team did not expect the film to travel as far as it eventually did. “We never expected 'Maharaja' to go this far. The movie was good, but some people didn’t trust the film. I had that trust, but I didn’t expect this,” he said.