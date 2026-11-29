Rishab Shetty is all set to join Telugu producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi for a new pan-India film titled Motorcycle Diarys. The makers unveiled the film's first-look poster on Sunday, offering a glimpse into the story's travel-inspired theme.

The poster features a motorcyclist riding along a road that appears to emerge from the pages of a weathered book, surrounded by a scenic landscape. The visual hints at a story centred on journeys, personal experiences and the memories people collect along the way.

Motorcycle Diarys first poster

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Rishab wrote, “ప్రతి మైలురాయీ ఓ జ్ఞాపకం, ప్రతి మలుపూ ఓ కథ (Every milestone is a memory, and every turn is a story). Some journeys change who you are! Sithara Entertainments & Rishab Shetty Films proudly present #MotorcycleDiarys our next soulful journey! Get ready to hit the highway! Shoot begins soon…”

Directed by Shivaa Chiranthanaa, Motorcycle Diarys marks his directorial debut. He previously worked as an assistant director on Rishab Shetty's Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1.

Further details about the project are yet to be revealed.

About the project

The film is being jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Pragathi Rishab Shetty under Sithara Entertainments and Rishab Shetty Films, respectively.

The project also brings together an experienced technical team, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, Bhuvan Reddy handling cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli taking charge of editing.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty on the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1

Dharani Gangeputra is the art director, while Raghu Niduvalli is writing the dialogues.

Suhas Shetty and Akshay Bellad are serving as executive producers, with Dhanush Kumar, Manjunath, Shridhar GV, Kiran Kulkarni and Shiva part of the direction team.