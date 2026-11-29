India’s fielding has come under scrutiny during the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a brilliant moment on the field on Sunday (Nov 29), taking a stunning one-handed diving catch during the final session of Day 3 of the second Test. The incident took place on the first ball of the 33rd over of New Zealand’s second innings, bowled by Washington Sundar. Opener Devon Conway attempted to play a cut shot but ended up hitting the ball high in the air. Jaiswal quickly moved towards it and completed a superb diving catch with one hand to send the well-set batter back to the pavilion.

Conway, who scored his second half-century of the series on Sunday, became New Zealand’s third wicket to fall in the second innings. A video of the dismissal has since gone viral on social media.

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Jaiswal had also taken an excellent catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson in New Zealand’s first innings. However, his performance with the bat was disappointing, as Matt Henry dismissed him for a six-ball duck in India’s first innings.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive bowling performance in the second innings. He dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the second session before taking a return catch to remove Henry Nicholls in the third session. Nicholls, who scored a century in the first Test, managed just 22 runs off 42 balls.

New Zealand end Day 3 at 133/3