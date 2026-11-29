The cryptocurrency venture backed by US President Donald Trump's sons, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has suffered a sharp fall, with its WLFI token losing around 50 per cent of its value overnight. The token has fallen more than 60 per cent in a week and lost over 90 per cent of its initial value since it began trading in September 2025.

Most of the latest decline took place on Friday evening. The Washington Post described it as one of the biggest single-day drops for a cryptocurrency associated with Trump and his family.

WLF's USD1 stablecoin, which is designed to maintain a value of $1, also briefly fell below that mark on Saturday.

WLF blames Binance action for market turmoil

WLF said Binance had automatically closed positions linked to WLFI perpetual futures contracts. The company said it had no role in the decision.

Binance said it was “aware of reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions” and was reviewing market activity. It added that “user protection and market integrity are our top priorities.”

Perpetual futures are financial contracts that allow traders to bet on the future price of an asset without an expiry date. They can also involve borrowed money, or leverage, which can increase both profits and losses.

The crypto venture also has a connection with Pakistan. In January 2026, Pakistan's Ministry of Finance signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies, an affiliate of WLF, to explore the use of its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments.

The latest decline has also drawn attention to WLF's links with Binance. In 2025, Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who had pleaded guilty in 2023 to enabling money laundering.

WLF moves to reduce debt

WLF said it had combined three lending positions into two and sold part of its treasury-owned cryptocurrency to reduce debt. However, it insisted that it had not sold any WLFI tokens and that USD1 reserves were not at risk.

“When markets experience a significant downturn, reducing leverage and strengthening financial positions is the prudent thing to do,” the company said.