KATSEYE has been making headlines with its music, performances and growing international fanbase. The global girl group, formed through HYBE and Geffen Records' collaboration, is currently travelling across cities for its Wildworld Tour. However, the group's latest Mexico City performance has been postponed at the last minute, with illness cited as the reason. The announcement has also brought renewed attention to the health-related challenges the group has faced during its ongoing tour.

KATSEYE postpones Mexico City concert at the last minute

KATSEYE has postponed its scheduled concert in Mexico City, adding another unexpected development to its ongoing Wildworld Tour. The group was due to perform at Palacio de los Deportes on Saturday, November 28, for the second of its two scheduled shows in the Mexican capital.

The announcement came shortly before the concert was supposed to begin. In a message shared through its official Instagram Stories, the group informed fans that the performance would not take place as planned because of illness. The statement read, "We're so sorry to share that tonight's show in Mexico City is being postponed due to illness." The group also apologised to fans who had made arrangements to attend the concert and requested that they hold on to their tickets.

It further confirmed that the existing tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled performance. However, a new date has not yet been announced, with the group's team working on the arrangements. The announcement did not specify which member was unwell or provide further details about the health situation.

KATSEYE's tour faces another health-related setback

The Mexico City postponement comes after the group encountered several disruptions during its North American tour schedule. Earlier in November, KATSEYE postponed three concerts in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis amid health concerns surrounding member Megan Skiendiel. The group subsequently revealed that Megan was recovering from a concussion and needed time to recuperate.

When she returned to the stage, she performed with reduced choreography and took breaks during shows, following medical advice. The group has also been performing without two of its members, Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman, who are currently on hiatus for health-related reasons. Despite these challenges, KATSEYE continued its tour with Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung.

KATSEYE upcoming events

Following the postponement in Mexico City, attention has also turned to KATSEYE's upcoming performance commitments. The group was still listed in the lineup for the Jingle Ball event in Fort Worth, Texas, scheduled for December 1, 2026, at the time of the announcement.