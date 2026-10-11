/Imran Khan released hours after Mumbai Police detain him during CJP protest

Actor Imran Khan was released on Saturday after being detained by Mumbai Police during a protest in the city. His girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, who had accompanied him to the demonstration, were also released.

The trio were among the demonstrators who gathered at August Kranti Maidan to support the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Also Read: Imran Khan detained in Mumbai during protest in support of CJP

The protest was linked to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Several videos and photographs from Saturday afternoon showed the actors being taken away in a police van.

Following their release, Lekha and Zayn took to social media to share updates about the incident.

Lekha Washington confirms their release

Lekha shared the update on social media through a video. "I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home," she said.

However, the actor also alleged that "The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home."

Zayn Marie Khan shares what happened at the police station

Zayn also documented the incident through a series of Instagram Stories. She shared a photograph from inside the police van, where she was seated beside Imran and Lekha. The picture showed Imran smiling and making a peace sign. “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD." the caption said.

Describing her interaction with the officer, she said, "I've been asking him why we were detained, but he has no clue either. He just says, 'Two minutes,' and then goes on the phone for hours."

Videos shared by other protesters also showed Imran speaking about the incident. In one clip, he said that he, Lekha and Zayn had been driven around in a police van for a couple of hours without being told why they were being detained.

Another video showed Imran and Zayn questioning police personnel about their detention. When the officers walked away without responding, Imran bid them goodbye with a “Jai Hind!”

Imran Khan shares why he joined the protest

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Imran said, “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here."