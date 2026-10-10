The national capital is placed on high alert amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. More than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the Delhi. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protests.

The security measures have extended to public transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at select stations in central Delhi, the main protest site. Fifty seven metro stations were requested to be shut by Delhi police from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, in wake of the protest. The restrictions are likely to continue through October 10 and extend beyond if required.

Rail services, considered lifeline of the country have also been affected. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 10 have been cancelled by Indian Railways. Also, trains scheduled to reach either station during that period, after departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday, were cancelled at source.

Officials have not yet confirm whether the cancellations were directly linked to the planned protest.