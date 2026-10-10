The national capital is placed on high alert amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. More than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the Delhi. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protests.
The security measures have extended to public transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at select stations in central Delhi, the main protest site. Fifty seven metro stations were requested to be shut by Delhi police from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, in wake of the protest. The restrictions are likely to continue through October 10 and extend beyond if required.
Rail services, considered lifeline of the country have also been affected. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 10 have been cancelled by Indian Railways. Also, trains scheduled to reach either station during that period, after departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday, were cancelled at source.
Officials have not yet confirm whether the cancellations were directly linked to the planned protest.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
A group of 124 former IAS, IFS and allied services officers has backed the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid allegations of electoral irregularities, arguing that claims of vote rigging must be supported by verifiable evidence. This comes amid the ongoing debate over electoral integrity, with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and opposition parties holding protests in the national capital.
Delhi Police have released all the detainees from the detention centers except CJP leaders. Due legal process will be followed for the CJP leaders, ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources.
Over 7,000 protestors have been detained during CJP's anti-CEC protest in Delhi. Officials have said that the police will likely file FIR in alleged assault against personnel.
Meanwhile, around 600 protesters were detained across Mumbai city. They have also been released. Further legal proceedings are underway, said Mumbai Police.
More than 70 roadblocks turned Central Delhi red on Google Maps on Saturday (October 10) amid the ongoing CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Commuters across Central Delhi experienced heavy traffic snarls after police launched stringent security around Jantar Mantar and other parts of Delhi.
Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Modi government of evading questions on electoral integrity. He said the BJP could not silence demands for accountability through state repression, asserting that the opposition would continue its fight to defend the Constitution and the right to vote.
In a post on social media platform X, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, “Delhi is witnessing the Modi government’s ruthless crackdown on democracy. Protesters are being detained, and even journalists covering the agitation are being picked up, while the government evades questions on electoral integrity.”
“The BJP cannot evade the questions on electoral integrity and silence those demanding accountability through state repression. No repression can extinguish our resolve to defend the Constitution and the right to vote.”
Bollywood actor Imran Khan was among 400 detained during demonstrations in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Mumbai Police stated that no prior permission had been sought or granted for the demonstration. Protests in Mumbai are strictly restricted in Azad Maidan, according to guidelines set by the Bombay High Court. Earlier in the day, 200 others were detained in a demonstration led by activist Tushar Gandhi-led organisation 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' and supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist),
According to sources, around 3,000 protesters have been detained so far across Delhi NCR in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, police said.
Former Indian cricketer and Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar posted on X, suggesting that peaceful protest is a democratic right. “Peaceful protests is a democratic activity. Last time I heard, India was a democratic country.”
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleges that CJP is playing “shadow boxing” for AAP. He claimed that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI, and CPI(M) are all in the fray together.
"These defeated, desperate individuals have been harassing the people of Delhi for the past three or four days and weaponising street protests. But we are proud of the people of India for thwarting and defeating this conspiracy of theirs..."
Around 1,000 protesters were detained across the national Capital on Saturday while on their way to take part in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, police said.
Economist Jean Drèze says, "On behalf of all those who are not able to reach here because of the incredible display of force, which is completely out of proportion. The reason why the government is so afraid is not that there is any risk of violence or any security risk; it is that the government is afraid that the people of this country will understand that their right to vote is being taken away."
Delhi Police has informed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke about the death of his grandmother, ANI reported, citing police sources.
According to the report, the decision now rests with Dipke on whether to remain under detention and continue the protest or return home to attend his grandmother’s last rites.
Delhi Police have reportedly detained several lawyers who were marching from the Supreme Court to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with the outfit's spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained by the Delhi police on Saturday (Oct 10) ahead of a planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP activists were on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest when they were detained.
“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka,” said CJP in release to the press.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathi has been detained from his home in Gurugram by the Delhi police. He was scheduled to participate in the CJP protest today.