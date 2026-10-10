/'Even Indira Gandhi didn't do this': Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained from inside their flight | Watch video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with the outfit's spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka,, was detained by the Delhi police on Saturday (Oct 10) ahead of a planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP activists were on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest when they were detained.

Dipke invokes Indira Gandhi, Emergency time

In a video he posted on Instagram, Dipke can be heard alleging," So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."

Watch video here:

"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying.

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