/'Even Indira Gandhi didn't do this': Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained from inside their flight | Watch video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with the outfit's spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka,, was detained by the Delhi police on Saturday (Oct 10) ahead of a planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP activists were on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest when they were detained.
Also read | 'Modi is a dictator': Abhijeet Dipke claims govt 'scared' of youth, slams stringent measures ahead of CJP Jantar Mantar protest
Dipke invokes Indira Gandhi, Emergency time
In a video he posted on Instagram, Dipke can be heard alleging," So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."
Watch video here:
"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying.
Also read | Around 500 detained, 50 'anti-social elements' with criminal antecedents apprehended ahead of CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Delhi Police
500 detained ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0 protest: Delhi Police
Delhi Police on Saturday (Oct 10) detained around 500 people who arrived in groups from different locations ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. According to the police, nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive security measures. “Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble,” Delhi Police said.