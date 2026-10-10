/Around 500 detained, 50 'anti-social elements' with criminal antecedents apprehended ahead of CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Saturday (Oct 10) detained around 500 people who arrived in groups from different locations ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. According to the police, nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive security measures. “Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble,” Delhi Police said.

The protest has been called by CJP and student groups at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Six detention centres set up across Delhi

Delhi Police said the New Delhi district had been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone. Stadiums across the capital have also been converted into temporary detention facilities.

Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the community centre in Daulatpur and the community centre in Pandrawal.