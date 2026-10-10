Delhi Police has stepped up security across central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Oct 10), with more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protest.

An off-duty Delhi Police officer told ANI that the body cams will help protect them and others and "prove whether we did anything to anyone or not".

The demonstration is planned to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. What can the public expect today? Here's all you need to know.

Heavy security measures deployed

Heavy security deployments were visible around Mandi House and Firoz Shah Road, with barricades erected to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings. Security has also been tightened around key locations in central Delhi.

Body cameras to record police-protester interactions

Delhi Police personnel deployed for the protest have been equipped with uniform-mounted body cameras capable of recording footage in low-light conditions. An on-duty police official said the cameras were intended to document interactions and help establish what happened during confrontations. “These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything,” the official said.

The use of cameras comes amid police concerns over allegations of misconduct during demonstrations and the circulation of videos showing confrontations between protesters and security personnel.

Police teams have reportedly been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters. Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons, according to ANI.

Pink Force deployed after allegations of misbehaviour

Delhi Police has also deployed its specialised Pink Force, an all-women unit, at key security points. Officials said the deployment follows recent incidents of alleged misbehaviour towards women police personnel during large demonstrations.

The force is part of the wider security arrangements, alongside central paramilitary units and local police teams.

Police have also directed teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of the location. Central Armed Police Forces units have reportedly been instructed not to issue weapons for deployment linked to the demonstration, with letters sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allocation plan.

The Union Home Secretary has directed states and Union Territories to maintain law and order amid the heightened security arrangements.

Metro restrictions and train cancellations affect commuters

The security measures have extended to public transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at select stations in central Delhi, with commuters advised to use alternative routes. Delhi Police had asked the metro operator to consider restrictions at 57 stations from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, because of the proposed demonstrations on Saturday. The restrictions are expected to continue through October 10, depending on the situation.

Rail services have also been affected. Indian Railways cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 10. According to a railway order first reported by WION on October 09, trains scheduled to reach either station during that period, after departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday, were cancelled at source.

Railway authorities cited anticipated severe traffic congestion around the two stations. Officials did not confirm whether the cancellations were directly linked to the planned protest.

Police seek to prevent a repeat of July 20 clashes

The heightened security comes after clashes during protests on July 20, when demonstrators marched towards Parliament. Delhi Police has cited the earlier unrest while explaining its restrictions on the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar.

In a statement on X on October 9, the police said a protest that had been permitted for one day continued for around a month. It claimed that more than 200 police personnel were injured and that violence also left students injured.

The police also alleged that people with criminal antecedents contributed to the unrest. These claims remain attributed to the police and do not establish that every person identified had been convicted of an offence.