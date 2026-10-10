/‘Right to protest must be protected, but...’: Delhi Police reveals why it denied CJP permission for October 10 Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Police has defended its decision to deny the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Oct 10), citing short notice, alleged violations during previous demonstrations and concerns over public safety. In a post on X on Friday (Oct 9), the police said the right to protest must be protected, but authorities also had a responsibility to ensure that the city could function safely. “People have a right to protest. At the same time, important establishments and the offices of the constitutional bodies are in New Delhi,” the police said, adding that residents, workers and commuters must also be able to go about their day safely.

The police said the restrictions are meant to prevent overcrowding, manage traffic and protect protesters, security personnel and the public. Its explanation comes as CJP seeks to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why Delhi Police denied permission to CJP

In a letter dated October 9 addressed to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the New Delhi district police said the group's communication, submitted on October 7, was an intimation rather than a formal application for permission.

According to the police, existing guidelines require applications for programmes at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed date. The police said permission could not be granted without the required process and adequate arrangements to ensure safety.

The letter also cited the group's previous demonstrations, alleging that a protest permitted for one day continued beyond the authorised period and led to law and order problems.

What happened during the July protests?

In its October 9 statement, Delhi Police referred to the protests at Jantar Mantar in July, saying a demonstration permitted for one day continued for around a month. The police claimed that more than 200 personnel were injured and that violence also left students injured.

The police further alleged that people with criminal antecedents contributed to the unrest. Reports suggest that investigators had identified 2,873 people through CCTV footage linked to the July 20 march towards Parliament. Of these, 989 were reported to have criminal antecedents, according to the officials. The reported antecedents included cases involving murder, robbery and sexual assault. "Nobody wants to see that happen again," said Delhi police in its X post.

Jantar Mantar can only accommodate around 1,000 people, says police

"Jantar Mantar is a small area which can only accommodate 1,000 people at a time. Delhi is a small city-state, and there are limits to how many people a particular location can safely accommodate," they said. The post further argued that authorities needed reliable advance information about the expected turnout to plan traffic diversions, maintain emergency access and manage the movement of crowds.

“The people who come to a protest, the police personnel on duty and the people passing through the area all need to be safe,” the police said in its post. It also said the capital's daily life and economic activity could not be brought to a halt whenever a demonstration took place.

CJP July protest application estimated only 500-600 participants

Documents submitted by CJP to Delhi Police show that the group had estimated a turnout of 500-600 people for a June 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

In an application dated June 17, the group said the protest would highlight alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG and CBSE board examinations. It also sought the resignation of then-Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The application proposed a demonstration from 10 am to 5 pm and listed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as a participant. An accompanying undertaking committed the organisers to maintaining order, deploying volunteers, following police directions and keeping the gathering within the permitted limit of 1,000 people.

Police granted permission for the June 20 demonstration, but it continued into the coming weeks. The subsequent protests reportedly drew thousands of people, well beyond the turnout estimated in the application.

What is CJP Oct 10 protest against?