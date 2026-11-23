FIFA on Monday (Nov 23) confirmed that a joint bid led by the United States will host the expanded, 48-team Women's World Cup in 2031, while the United Kingdom will host the following edition in 2035. The winning bids were waved through by acclamation after FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the USA in partnership with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica was the "sole candidacy" to host in 2031, when the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time.

The joint English, Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh bid was also the only candidacy for 2035.

Infantino had already revealed last year that the respective bids for 2031 and 2035 were unchallenged and therefore set to be awarded the tournaments, with both being officially rubber-stamped at a virtual gathering of FIFA's member associations.

"As of 2031 there will be 48 teams and four hosts," said Infantino. "This is an incredible growth in just a few years."

The next Women's World Cup will take place next year in Brazil, running from June 24 to July 25. It will feature 32 teams, with the final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Spain go into that tournament as the holders after winning the last Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, when they defeated current European champions England in the final.

The US co-hosted this year's men's World Cup, with the majority of matches being played on American soil, including the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey which was won by Spain. That was the first men's edition featuring 48 teams.

The USA has hosted the Women's World Cup twice before, in 1999 and 2003, and is also the most successful nation in the tournament's history, having lifted the trophy four times.

‘Landmark Moment’

US Soccer reacted to the announcement by saying the awarding of the 2031 tournament gave the country the chance to "build on the momentum" of this year's World Cup as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The United States are the reigning Olympic women's football champions.

No senior men's or women's World Cup has been played in the UK since England hosted and won the men's edition in 1966.

A joint statement by the four UK national associations described the announcement as "a landmark moment".

It is not yet known which cities will host matches at the respective tournaments, but most matches in 2031 are likely to take place in the United States while England can expect to have the lion's share of venues in 2035.

The UK bid proposed 22 stadiums in total, with 16 in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the two venues in the country would be the 52,000-seat Hampden Park in Glasgow as well as Hibernian's 20,000-seat Easter Road home in Edinburgh.

The draw for the 2027 Women's World Cup will take place on Friday, December 11, in Rio de Janeiro. The USA and England are among the nations aiming to secure qualification for the finals before then.

Infantino said Monday's Congress was organised "to celebrate women's football" and was "dedicated exclusively to that".

He therefore did not address his bid for re-election as the head of world football's governing body.